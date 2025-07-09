Roblox Grow A Garden Team Apologies To Players and Promises Better Future With Updates

As we’ve covered a near-infinite number of times at this point, Roblox Grow A Garden is the biggest thing in gaming right now. It’s certainly the biggest thing on its own platform, as you could combine pretty much every other game that’s on it, and it wouldn’t measure up to what this garden game is doing. Even Steam has issues keeping up with this title, and that even forced Epic Games to try and copy them with its hit multiplayer title. However, the problem with having so many people playing your games is that it means there are plenty of eyes on it, and they’re going to see the flaws a lot more than you may like.

As noted by PC Gamer, Roblox Grow A Garden players went onto the dev team’s official Discord and made some fair complaints about some of the recent updates that have been had in the title. Specifically, they called the team out for having rushed events that were “uninspiring” while also ending far too quickly. They even asked for the team to bring back some of the older updates so newer players and veterans could partake in them again and get some of the rewards offered within.

The team was quick to respond and promised changes. They went so far as to note that the game’s dev team has now expanded to bring in new people to specifically work on the events for the title.

They noted: “We hope having two teams working on different events gives us more time to polish and create things that are unique and more time to work on cool new features.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the team noted that certain features and options would be back that players wanted, including Pet Regifting, which had to be taken down for an interesting reason:

“We actually had to completely rewrite our data backend to bring back Pet gifting. People were using an exploit to dupe pets, and we believe we have fixed that now. The good news is that this was the work that was required to allow for trading, so trading should be ready to go very soon.”

While no team wants to be called out for the quality of their game, the fact that this dev team has not only responded but responded in a way that could improve quality down the line is refreshing, and it may make players stay around to see what the team does.