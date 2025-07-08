Roblox Grow A Garden Pet XP Ability Guide

When you think about the great RPG titles of gaming history, they all have a singular thing in common: you need to level up your characters so that you can get even greater power. Thus, you figure out how to “make things work” within the game so you can get the maximum amount of XP without having to grind endlessly. Let’s be honest here: very few people like to grind in RPGs, not even the From Software diehards would likely say that. Probably. Anyway, Roblox Grow A Garden has its own RPG elements via its pets, and their abilities are sometimes tied to their levels.

Just like with certain other companions in RPGs, you need to raise them to bring forth their full power. Just as important, though, is that sometimes you need high-level pets to complete quests or get access to certain things within the game. Therefore, you might want a “little bit of help” in getting those pets to maximum levels, and the game does have a few pets with natural abilities that can boost pet XP. Want to know which ones?

XP-Giving Abilities In Roblox Grow A Garden

Okay, here’s the “good news/bad news” part of the show. First, the good news. There are currently six pets in the game that have the ability to grant XP to your other pets. The bad news? Four of them were specific to certain events that have already passed! Thus, you can’t get them right now outside of trading with other players. That’s not to say they won’t return via other events, but the Owl, Night Owl, Blood Owl, and Cooked Owl all had requirements rooted in other events, including being a free reward for players.

The ones you can get include the Sea Turtle, which is available right now via the Summer Event that’s currently ongoing. All you need is the Rare Summer Egg, and hope you have good luck. It has a 20% hatch rate, which isn’t too bad, considering.

If you do get it, every ten minutes, a random pet you own will get 1000 XP! If you stack things properly, you can ensure that the pet you want to get the XP will get it.

Finally, there’s the Capybara, which gives you free XP to all your animals within a certain range! All you need is a Paradise Egg, which doesn’t have the greatest odds of appearing in the shop, but there’s a chance!

Get these animals and keep your eyes out for others, and you’ll be flying up the level charts.