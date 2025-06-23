Roblox Grow A Garden Summer Update Guide

If you somehow haven’t heard by now, Roblox Grow A Garden is the biggest thing in the gaming space. That is not a lie. Or an exaggeration. There are more people playing that game right now than ANY TITLE on Steam, and even within the game’s own universe combined! Just as interesting is that the game seems to keep growing its fanbase by the millions just about every week! Seriously, it’s getting annoying talking about it so much. Yet, we must, because there are a lot of things going on in it, including the game recently getting its “Summer Update,” which is its biggest update ever!

So, if you haven’t jumped into it yet, or you want some help understanding all that’s within it, our guide will help you.

What’s In The Roblox Grow A Garden Summer Update?

Not unlike other updates of this nature, there are a lot of things to get, including special “points” that you can use to get new items. This time, it’s “Harvest Points,” and what you have to do is harvest a lot of crops and then wait for the “Harvest Weather” to come in. Put all the crops you harvested into the harvest box, and you’ll get points based on what you put in.

One of the biggest changes in the new update is that the Seed Shop has a new head guy! Meet Tom! He’s there for the “summertime” and will have all sorts of new summer-style crops for you to eat and enjoy. Some of these include Elephant Ears, Prickly Pears, Bell Peppers, Bananas, Cantaloupe, Cauliflower, etc. There are 16 in total, so do your best to get them all!

Going back to the harvest points, if you get enough of them, you can buy things at the shop to make your growing experiences all the more fun and expedient. You can even exchange points for currency! Oh, and if you’re hoping that rare items and items from past events are here, you’re in luck! You can get things like Rare Eggs, the Honey Sprinkler, the “Summer Fun Crate,” and more if you have enough points. There is some randomness to it, but the more you do, the more likely you are to get everything you want.

As if all that isn’t enough for you, there are also brand-new weather patterns that can help create new mutations, such as sun-dried and wind-struck. Oh, and if you’re looking for pets, they have 13 new ones, from a basic Starfish all the way up to a Mimic Octopus!