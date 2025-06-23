Seriously? Roblox Grow A Garden Broke Its Own Record Again?

There are times when you have to write about something, and you can’t help but think, “But haven’t we written about this to death already?” For us, in this period of time, that feeling is fully felt by the game Roblox Grow A Garden. At first, we were just writing about it because it had plenty to make guides about, and there was loads of content to break down. Now, though, it seems we’re talking ever more frequently about how it’s broken some player records both in its own game and in the gaming space as a whole. Another weekend has now passed, and it’s somehow broken its own record once again!!!

As you’ll see in the tweet below, over the weekend, Roblox Grow A Garden had over 21 million people playing the game all at once! What makes this even more insane isn’t just that it got over 21 million people to play the game, basically in one shot, but the fact that the previous record was about five million fewer people, and that record…was from the previous weekend!

Congratulations to "Grow a Garden" by @JandelRBLX

on achieving 21,425,859 concurrent users, the most ever in a single Roblox experience at once!



▶️ https://t.co/GOhwclPhXl



The previous record was also set by "Grow a Garden" with 16,411,769 CCUs last Saturday, June 14th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/GzkXjeBMeq — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) June 21, 2025

That’s right! Somehow, in the infinite weird times of our world, five million extra people up and decided that they were going to go and play this game with everyone else and shatter the concurrent player record once more.

Now, unlike certain past record-breaking events, we do have a “reason” for why this is happening. The reason is that the “Summer Update” for the title dropped over the weekend. The reason that’s important is manyfold, but the key one is that this update provided a LOT of new content for gamers to have fun with, including new seeds, pets, and items. As such, we have no doubt that these 21 million people wanted to dive into what this update offered and then see just how far they could push their gardens to reflect what the game now offered.

Another interesting aspect of this comes from the BBC, which noted in a special piece about the game that about 35% of the player base for the game is under 13. That would help explain some of the player numbers, as these kids are likely telling their friends about the fun game they’re playing, and then they’re getting into it, as the title is free-to-play.

So, we’ll end with a familiar question that we keep asking ourselves in this moment: “How high can this record go?” Guess we’ll need to wait another weekend and find out!