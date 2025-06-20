Roblox Grow A Garden Gear Shop Guide

If we’re talking about the core gameplay of Roblox Grow A Garden, then that would be to, wait for it, grow a garden! However, as anyone who has worked in an actual garden would know, it’s one thing to just plant seeds; it’s another thing to actually cultivate those seeds so that they grow into what you need them to be. Thus, much like real life, the game has given you access to things like tools that can help you improve your crop, make it grow faster, and even mutate with the right tool, of course. These tools are all conveniently found within the gear shop.

Now, while many of you already know where this key shop is, if you’re brand new to the title, you might not see it at all, not even on your map. Don’t worry. We’re here to guide you on that front.

Where Is The Gear Shop In Roblox Grow A Garden?

Let’s get right to the heart of the matter, shall we? Where is the shop, and why can’t you find it when you first enter the game? The reason for that is hilariously simple: you don’t have money to buy anything at the shop!

When you begin the game, you do have money on you, but it’s literally only enough to get the first batch of seeds that you need to start your garden and the endless cycle of making money from it. Once your crops are grown, you’ll sell them to get more money, which you use to buy more seeds. Eventually, after repeating this process, and sometimes after leaving the game for a bit, you’ll have enough money for the Gear Shop to appear.

On the map, it’s across the way from where the Seed Shop and the Sell Your Stuff shop is. You’ll see it next to the Pet Shop and even the Cosmetics Shop.

Arguably, the best part about the Gear Shop is that it’s not only about getting tools. There are also quests that they’ll give you, and they recharge every single day. Why would you want to do these quests? They give you more seeds! In this game, the more crops you grow, the more money you’ll make.

You’ll need that money because the Gear Shop has some REALLY expensive items that can help you truly make bank with your crops if you do proper mutations or get a bit lucky. So, make a note of the shop, its wares, and its prices; you’ll need to keep them in mind for the future!