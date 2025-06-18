How To Get Free Seeds In Roblox Grow A Garden

Let’s be honest with ourselves for a bit, okay? If you were given the option to go and buy something or to get it free with no true strings attached, who wouldn’t want to get it for free? After all, it’s free! Getting stuff for free can be really awesome, especially if it helps you with various things you’re doing in your life. In the video game world, “Free” can mean many different things, so you do have to be careful about what you consider a “free gift.” In Roblox Grow A Garden, seeds are typically what you can get for free.

The benefits of this are fairly obvious. If you get a free seed, especially a free seed of a plant that is rather rare, then you’re going to instantly get a boost in your bank account because you can grow a nice crop and sell off its fruits much easier than having to earn the seed the “hard way.” But if you’re new to the game, you might not know how to partake in these “free seed deals.” So, our guide will help you with that.

The ”Free Seed” Options In Roblox Grow A Garden

The easiest way, by far, to get free seeds in the game is to have a specific kind of pet. We’ve actually talked about this before, but there are pets whose innate ability is to get seeds right out of the ground. Some of them, like a Dog or Golden Lab, can literally dig it right out from the ground they’re on, or even get one from a neighbor player’s plot! Whether they’re successful or not depends on various factors, but considering that they can use this ability and then “recharge” after just a minute means that you can basically spam the skill and, hopefully, reap a lot of seeds as a result.

The Red Fox, Snail, and Squirrel are also able to do this, so you’ll want to try to get them if you’re looking for free seeds on the regular.

If you want to skip the seeds and just get the literal fruits of your labors, then there are pets that can do that, too! These are the pets that’ll allow you to either keep the fruits you just harvested or straight-up duplicate them after they’ve been harvested, allowing you to sell them twice!

Some of the pets that can do that are the Deer, Monkey, Moon Cat, Giant Ant, Raccoon, and more! May the odds and pets be ever in your favor!