Roblox Grow A Garden Dragon Pepper Guide

One of the things that helps keep Roblox Grow A Garden relevant within its universe is that there’s so much to do. Just as important is that it’s not easy to get everything in the game. There are plenty of seeds, fruits, pets, and other items that you can collect in the game, and you need some serious preparation for them. Or, tons of money so that you can buy them in one of the game’s various shops. OR…you might need a lot of luck because the game has some serious RNG stuff going on. For example, have you heard about the Dragon Pepper?

If you haven’t, it’s probably because it’s a pretty rare item, even for this game. You have to go through a few steps just to have the CHANCE to get it. Are you ready to take on that challenge? If so, then let our guide be your…uh…guide!

How To Get The Dragon Pepper In Roblox Grow A Garden

We’ll start with the good news. The way to get the Dragon Pepper is through a certain in-game pack. Specifically, the Crafter’s Seed Pack. The problem? You need some items to get it. Thanks to the event you’re in, you’ll need some honey. 10, to be precise. Use the honey compressor to get that, and then buy the Flower Seed Pack from the Honey Shop.

After you get those items, head to the Bizzy Bear Crafting Station and “craft” the Crafter’s Seed Pack! That means you’re totally about to get the Dragon Fruit seed, right? Wrong. As we said before, the game has a lot of RNG within it, and the Dragon Pepper is, sadly, the perfect example of that. Your odds of getting it are only .5%! That’s really low, and we’re honestly a little disappointed that the game would put the odds that low.

It’s a pepper! Spice things up and make the odds a bit better, okay?

As a result of this, you’ll need to craft a bunch of packs to even have a chance of getting it quickly. Sure, you could also get it on your very first try, but let’s not get too optimistic here, okay? It’s better if you think long-term, so you don’t get your hopes crushed.

The good news is that when you FINALLY get that seed and create some Dragon Peppers in your garden, they’ll be worth over 80K each time around. Plus, if you get mutations, that price goes way up!