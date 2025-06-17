The many layers of Roblox Grow A Garden are part of the reason why the game has been so successful. After all, on the surface, it’s a gardening game. That might feel overly simplistic to say about it, but that’s what it is. You find/buy seeds, plant the crops, grow them, harvest them, sell them to make big money, and then move on. The simplicity is sometimes what fans really want, as they just like to relax and enjoy their video games and not have to worry about knowing all the “nuances” and “min-maxing” that can come with something like this. That also applies to the pets you can get in the game.

Not unlike the seeds themselves, you have plenty of options for pets. Plus, because all the pets come from eggs, you have many “levels” of pets you can try to get. To be clear, it’s very much an RNG thing, and if you want a specific pet, you might have to get really lucky or seriously work for it. For those who DO want to have the “best of everything” and desire a pet that can truly help them in their garden, let our guide assist you.

What Are The Best Pets In Roblox Grow A Garden?

To be clear, this list is a bit subjective, as many of you could see uses for the pets we’re pets. We’ll mention that we won’t feel that a different pet is “top tier.” We’re just making suggestions, and you can take it as you will.

First up is the Golden Lab, which can be found in the Common Egg. Why is this one so good? That’s because every minute in the game, the lab has the chance to dig up a seed for you to plant. It’ll be random, but that also means you don’t have to buy another seed, and you could get a rare one! Plus, who doesn’t love a dog?

Moving on to the Uncommon Egg, there’s the deer. This one is a bit more specific, as the deer has a small chance of allowing a berry fruit to not be lost after a harvest. That means that you can basically harvest it twice, doubling the money that you can make off it.

Moving to the Mythical Egg is the Red Giant Ant, which can actually help duplicate your crops after they have been harvested. That means more crops and more money for you!

Finally, in the Bee Egg, you’ll want to shoot for the Bear Bee, which will attempt to pollinate a flower but give it a rare mutation instead! Those often sell for MUCH more money.

There are others out there you should shoot for, too, so go experiment and see which pets are best for you!