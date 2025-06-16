Roblox Grow A Garden Has Officially Set All-Time Gaming Record

We know full well that we’ve been talking quite a bit about Roblox Grow A Garden over the last two months. It started out simply enough, as we were just writing guides about the game within the massive free-to-play universe, just like we had done for other games within the universe. However, slowly but surely, the game started to get boosts in its player base. At first, you could simply be glad that it was “getting popular” and that people were giving it a chance. Then, as it grew further, pun intended, you started to wonder what was really going on with this title.

Fast forward to now, and it’s been breaking all sorts of records both within its own universe and beyond. You might recall that not too long ago, it was dominating its own universe in terms of concurrent player count and had so many players that not even the current most-played titles on Steam couldn’t keep up. Now, though, we have an even more insane feat to share with you. As you’ll see in the tweet below, Roblox Grow A Garden has reached nearly 16.5 million people in one playthrough session. As in, that number of people were playing the game at the same time. So, that means that it’s not gotten a higher player count than any game in the history of Steam! Look at the game it beat to get that spot:

"Grow a Garden" is now the single biggest video game… in the world. 🌍



Today, this single @Roblox experience reached 16,411,769 concurrent users, surpassing the previous world record set by @Fortnite at 14,343,880 in November 2024. pic.twitter.com/9MryxBafE3 — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) June 14, 2025

Yeah, we’re sure Epic Games is stunned and is likely trying to think of an event to try and bring everyone together once more so that they can get the top spot. Whether that actually happens is debatable, which makes the new record all the more shocking.

It’s true that the game has been on a great upward tick over the last several weeks, but you wouldn’t have been punished for thinking that the game was about to hit its peak and then trickle back down to more “understandable numbers.” However, you apparently forgot that this universe has between 80-90 million people playing daily at one point or another. That means that when a game catches fire, as this one does, that means there are plenty of other people who can jump on board and add their numbers to its success. We possibly should be glad that it’s not even higher than it already is!

The game will continue to produce more updates so that its fans, both new and old, can continue enjoying the content and possibly bring in even MORE people to the mix.