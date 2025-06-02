Roblox Grow A Garden Continues To…Well, Grow!

It’s always crazy to watch something “going viral” in real time. The reason for that is that when you’re watching it happen, you almost can’t believe how popular it’s getting and how much it’s spreading around the world. You can’t help but wonder things like, “Why is this happening now?” “Who really started this trend?” and, just as important, “How long will this last?” One such viral trend is the insane success of Roblox Grow A Garden. The game “sprouted up” in late March, and in just two months, it’s basically taken over the game’s universe and continues to lure more people into its crop-filled escapades.

You might recall that not too long ago, we posted about how it had basically doubled the concurrent player count of the previous record holder. The game had approximately nine million people playing it simultaneously. Fast forward to now, and the game has just broken that record by getting over 11 million players at one time! If you need some context on just how massive that is, here you go:

To put this into perspective, "Grow a Garden" had more concurrent users today than the record CCUs for the top 7 Roblox games COMBINED.



It also had more concurrent users today than the record CCUs for the top 5 games on Steam COMBINED. (via @rtrack_live)https://t.co/SUkJmikmoY — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) May 31, 2025

That’s a lot of people, and the fact that it’s beating the COMBINED numbers of the other top titles in the universe says quite a bit. Yet, we’re still not done talking about the record! You see, that was just the concurrent player count within the title itself. However, thanks to that surge in popularity once again, the all-time player count record for the universe was broken:

Roblox reached a new all-time high concurrent user count on Saturday, May 31st, 2025, with 20,895,158 players across all games and experiences on the platform! 🤯



The previous record was 17,624,097 set last Saturday, May 24th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/TriIQ0dVha — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) May 31, 2025

You read that right! The game gained an extra three million people playing at once in just a single week! That’s the kind of growth that many other gaming developers and publishers would kill for. Uh, in-game deaths, of course…

So, let’s ask the question that continues to be pondered, “Why is Roblox Grow A Garden getting such a big response from players?” We truly have no idea. That might sound like we’re deflecting, but we’re not. The game hasn’t been around that long, but it’s got 11 million people playing it at one time! There are AAA titles in the world that won’t even come close to that during their lifetimes, and yet they’re still successful games.

It’s possible that this is something that word-of-mouth, plus a potential push from the dev team, helped get people to try it out, and they liked what they saw! The game is truly deep and offers numerous activities, making it a truly fulfilling experience to play.

We’ll keep you posted on all future records that the game breaks.