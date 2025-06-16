When Is The Next Roblox Grow A Garden Update?

There are two ways to make a game truly long-lasting. The first way is to make a game that is so complete in its content and so fun to play that once people finish, they’ll want to play it again. Sure, it may not be immediate, but it will be played again. The second way is to make a title that has a great core sect of gameplay, and then the developers continually add new features and expansions to the title so that there’s “always something new to do.” Even before the advent of free-to-play titles, certain games did this and got great fame for it. Nowadays, titles like Roblox Grow A Garden are the “bar” by which many of these games can be judged.

The reason for this is simple: the game continues to grow. Yeah, we made that joke, and people keep coming back to it so that they can get new seeds and pets or try out whatever new events are happening. That’s why the game once again broke the gaming record books over the past weekend. So, with all that being said, when IS the next update for Roblox Grow A Garden? The good news is that it’s very soon.

As noted on its event page, the title will be getting a new update on June 21st. While the details on it are a bit vague, we do have this from the page:

“Summer’s here! Introducing our biggest update so far with all new seeds, pets, gear and lots more summery surprises!”

So, clearly, the game will be taking the “summer approach” like many games do during the period of June and July. The question is how they’ll adapt the gardening game to fit the theme and what you can expect from it. In the picture teasing the event, we do see a character and their dog chilling out in an area with a sandcastle next to them. Perhaps that is a clue as to what is to come.

Another way to look at this is that they’re taking their gardening “to the beach” and will infuse the title with stuff that will make people think of the beach. Or, maybe they’ll have you fighting creatures “from the sea,” not unlike what happens in the Blood Moon event when you fight zombies.

It’s all just speculation right now, but if it really is the “biggest event yet,” you’ll want to play it as much as possible so you can get everything possible and reap the rewards.