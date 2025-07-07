Roblox Grow A Garden Prehistoric Event Guide

One of the things that keeps Roblox Grow A Garden, er, growing is the fact that the dev team does quite a bit in the game to keep things fresh. New updates and events are thrown into the standard gameplay often, so that players almost always have things to do. We even just had a 4th of July event that lasted 24 hours to try and get people to spend time on their holiday there. Such an obvious ploy… Anyway, the most recent event has just started in the game, and it’s a dinosaur-themed one at that! We’re sure they’re trying to bank off a certain movie that just came out.

The question you might have is, “What can I do in this event? What do I earn if I complete quests?” Our guide is here to help you with that.

What To Do In Roblox Grow A Garden’s Prehistoric Event

First and foremost, there will be plenty of quests for you to do in the event, and they’ll pop up daily, so that means you can continually reap rewards if you get them done. To start your quests, you have to go to the new “Quest Hut” in the middle of the map. There, you’ll meet Blaire, and they’ll get you started on what you need to do to get some cool rewards.

Some of the quests you can be tasked with include getting a bunny and raising it to level ten, planting 100 carrots, harvesting coconuts and dragon fruit, and so on. As for what you’ll get if you finish these quests, you might get a Dino Chest, an Ancient Seed Pack, or even a Dino Egg.

That’s right, there are dino pets in this update, and that means you can get six different dinosaurs to call your own, each of which has a special ability for you to enjoy. Another reward you can get is the “Bone Blossom Seed,” which is actually a “weekly prize” for the event, or you can get it if you complete 21 quests.

As if all that weren’t enough, there are also new mutations that you can get to make your crops more valuable, and one of them is the Old Amber mutation that we have already written about. It’s a bit hard to get, so the payout will likely be worth all the effort.

The good news is that there’s no timeline for this prehistoric event as of yet. So, jump in when you’re ready and see how dino-might it is!