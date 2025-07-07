Roblox Grow A Garden Old Amber Mutation Guide

It’s time to talk about Roblox Grow A Garden again! Why? Because while we were away, yet another update dropped for the game. This time, though, they went for a more “prehistoric” direction, likely to time things perfectly for the release of a dinosaur-themed movie that has hit No.1 at the global box office. Regardless, the update offers plenty of new things for players to do, including getting some new pets, plants, and, of course, new ways to make money. That includes getting some all-new mutations that are meant to help you increase your fortune at an even faster rate. Interested?

One such mutation is definitely a reference to a certain dinosaur movie, as it’s the “old amber” mutation. This is one of the rarest mutations to get in the game, but we’ll tell you how to acquire it.

How To Get The Old Amber Mutation In Roblox Grow A Garden

The good news for you is that there are two ways to get the mutation. One is a bit trickier than the other, though. The first way to try and get it is through getting a special pet: The raptor. That’s right, the new update allows you to get dinosaur pets, and a raptor is one of them. To get one, go get a dinosaur egg and hope one hatches out of it. It is a bit of a crap shoot, but there’s a 35% chance you get one! That means the odds really are in your favor.

How do you get the dinosaur egg in the first place? Well, you’ll need to offer up some pets that you don’t want anymore to an NPC named Graham. He’s got his own shop in the middle of the map. You offer him some “DNA,” and he’ll give you an egg. Or, if you drop him some rare pets, you might just get a dinosaur outright!

Anyway, once you get your raptor, just put it in your garden and wait for its passive skill to take effect. It only has a 2% chance to make a crop of yours go amber, but it’s better than zero! However, you might want a more precise method of doing things; you could go and get the Mutation Spray Amber item.

The problem? You need a Cleaning Spray, a Dinosaur egg, and a million currency to craft it, and the Cleaning Spray can only be purchased from a different shop for $15 million. Plus, even if you do craft it, you can only use it once. Not exactly the most “user-friendly” item, huh?