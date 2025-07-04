Roblox Grow A Garden Gets July 4th Update

Today, in the United States, is a very special holiday. It’s the 4th of July. A day that is meant to represent the freedom that the nation gained after it declared its independence from England. While most people are off today, they’ll take the time to go and do some relaxing things. Not to mention, go and enjoy meals with family and friends and then shoot off lots of fireworks…much to the annoyance of those who DON’T like fireworks…including pets. Anyway, due to this being a big holiday, games like Roblox Grow A Garden have gotten a special update to add to the festivities.

If you’re hoping that this is a “huge update,” like what happened a few weeks ago in the summer one, you’d be wrong. It actually only adds one thing to the proceedings, and that’s the 4th of July shop. Just as important is that this shop will ONLY be here for the day in Roblox Grow A Garden. So, if you want to see what it has to offer and then get as much of it as you can, the clock is literally ticking.

So, what can you get from the shop? We’ll list it out for you.

First, there is the “Rare Liberty Lily,” named after “Lady Liberty,” no doubt. You can only get five of them, and each of them costs you 650,000 Sheckles, the in-game currency.

The second and third are a one-two punch of fireworks-themed items. You can get the “Legendary Firework Flower” for 150,000 Sheckles, and this time, you can get 15 of them! So nice of them to up the volume on the fireworks. Then, there is the “Rare Firework,” which you can get up to 30 times for 74,000 Sheckles a piece.

Fourth, for those wanting a pet, you can get the “Legendary Bald Eagle” for 7.4 million Sheckles. Clearly, this pet is a “true national treasure,” which is why it’s so high-priced.

Finally, you can get the “Legendary July 4th Crate,” which is also available for 7.4 million Sheckles. But, in a twist, you can get it 7 times over. What’s in the crate? We’re going to guess an assortment of items that may or may not include stuff we’ve already mentioned.

So, with that all laid bare for you, you now need only go to the shop with plenty of Sheckles in hand so you can partake in its new goods. Or, if you DON’T want to do so, then don’t. Play the game as you normally would.