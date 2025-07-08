Roblox The Squid Game Gives One Person A Harsh Realization

It’s always funny when people have “grim realizations” via video games. After all, in the eyes of many, video games are nothing more than a “foolish way to spend time.” There have even been politicians recently who cited video game players as nothing other than “35-year-olds in their mother’s basements who don’t have jobs.” Obviously, that stereotype is offensive and not something to be shared, especially when it’s emphatically false. Then, there are those who get “realizations” from things you wouldn’t expect, such as Roblox The Squid Game and others like it on the platform. They’re meant to “reinvoke” the feeling of the Netflix hit, and one player actually felt it was a “bit too real” in some respects.

That person was Kara Phillips from PC Gamer, who went from thinking that “she could win the Squid Game” if it were real to understanding that she wouldn’t survive if she ever dared to truly try.

She went through the many games that the Netflix show had, and she was even amazed at the level of detail that was there for her to witness. In the “Red Light, Green Light” game, she was feeling a bit off because of how the song and sound effects of gunshots rang out in her headset.

Then, after “making friends” in one of the final rounds, she and they made it to the last match, only to be instantly betrayed by them once the game started. It was at this moment that Kara realized that if she was in this game for real, she’d die.

Most people likely saw that Netflix show and felt the same way. After all, “it’s just children’s games,” right? But the point of the show wasn’t about the games; it was about the human element. Within the show’s three seasons, there were all sorts of bad moves, mistakes, betrayals, and so on that eliminated the cast one by one or, sometimes, in far greater numbers. Even the beloved protagonist had to make several “dick moves” at times to try and survive, even “killing” the creator of the Squid Game itself in a bid to keep going.

Roblox The Squid Game and the others like it in the universe may be a faithful recreation physically, but it’s the players themselves that help make the game the “real deal,” because when it comes to “getting the prize” gamers are always willing to sacrifice others, even their friends, to get it.

Why? Because if you’re not first…you’re last.