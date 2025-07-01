Roblox The Squid Game July Codes

There are times in media when a certain thing goes “viral,” and just about everyone who can try to cash in on it…will try to cash in on it. When the global pandemic happened, there were certain hit streaming shows that took the world by storm, and for better and for worse, many attempted to cash in on that. One such example is Roblox The Squid Game. Yes, someone copied the Netflix show in both style and substance and made it so players in the universe could go and “relive” the experiences the show’s “contestants” did. Obviously, you don’t die for real in this game, but the rewards are the same. The better you do, the more money you get.

You can also be one of the people “running the game” to ensure that things are as entertaining as possible. With a new month comes new codes for Roblox The Squid Game, and we’re here to give them to you so you know exactly what you can get.

All the codes for this month are about money, and there are some BIG payouts you can get! One such payout is for the code “REBELLION,” which will give you 5 BILLION in-game cash! “THXFOR50000” will give you one billion. Then, there’s “GAMEISFIXED,” which will get you 2.5 billion; “SEASON2UPDATE2,” which will get you 2 billion; another 5 billion can be gotten via “Free5B,” and finally, “THXFOR35000” will get you one billion.

For those who are new to the game, you won’t be able to enter these codes right off the bat. Instead, you have to join the game, and then both like the game and become a part of the official community for the game. The codes won’t register until both steps are taken.

After completing them, you’ll go and enter the shop, and then look for the “Enter Code” box where you can redeem the codes mentioned above.

The timing of these codes is important because the final season of the Netflix show recently dropped, bringing an “end” to one part of the story and possibly teasing where the franchise will go from here. Netflix hasn’t been shy about milking this thing for all its worth, including doing possible remakes in English.

As for the show itself, it’s both a tragic tale and a fair look at our world, which makes it all the more ironic that some people, like those at Netflix, look at it and go, “Let’s find out how to make even more money off this.”