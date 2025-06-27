Anime Combats Simulator – The Best Roblox Codes

Time to be the very best! Anime Combats Simulator is all about fighting and strengthening your character. The stronger you become, the easier the battles will be when you 1v1 some of the more iconic anime characters around. Fight, train, and discover new gear to make the battles even more epic. Of course, having some codes won’t hurt to speed the progress along.

What are Roblox Codes

I’m sure you’ve seen countless codes pop up online for different Roblox games. These codes are often used for various promotions that the game creator can offer players. You’ll sometimes find some useful buffs to help you progress through the game or gain additional experience points. Sometimes, they can be straight-up currency for the various in-game shops. Likewise, you can find some different in-game items to sport your character.

Where To Find Roblox Codes

Finding these codes is relatively easy. You’ll find the offers from developers through social media platforms such as X and Discord. Likewise, developers will often showcase these codes on the store listing page through Roblox itself. Of course, not all the codes will remain available forever. Sometimes, these codes will eventually expire. As a result, while the codes listed below are active at the time of writing this post, they may not remain so.

How To Activate The Roblox Codes

The unfortunate part about some Roblox games is finding the codes section can be a bit annoying. Sometimes, it’s not always clear where to select to bring up the codes, so each game is a little different. For this particular game, you need to do the following.

This game can be overwhelming due to the extensive content on the UI. Players will want to look at the right-hand side. You’ll find a small purple rectangle. Select that, and you’ll bring up a menu featuring a section where you can input the codes individually.

Roblox Codes

Here are the currently active Roblox codes for the game.

Dual – Sword Slot Trial

Booroboroboro – Free Pet Redemption

500k – Double Trophies Boost

Beta – Extra Luck Boost