Arise Crossover – The Best Roblox Codes

Are you looking to dive into an anime world? Look no further than Arise Crossover. The focus is on having an open-world game to explore and battle within. Best of all, there are some great anime worlds crafted for this game, so if you want something like One Punch Man, One Piece, or Dragon Ball, you’ll find it here. Of course, if you want a shortcut with some codes, then we’ve got you covered!

What are Roblox Codes

I’m sure you’ve seen countless codes pop up online for different Roblox games. These codes are often used for various promotions that the game creator can offer players. You’ll sometimes find some useful buffs to help you progress through the game or gain additional experience points. Sometimes, they can be straight-up currency for the various in-game shops. Likewise, you can find some different in-game items to sport your character.

Where To Find Roblox Codes

Finding these codes is relatively easy. You’ll find the offers from developers through social media platforms such as X and Discord. Likewise, developers will often showcase these codes on the store listing page through Roblox itself. Of course, not all the codes will remain available forever. Sometimes, these codes will eventually expire. As a result, while the codes listed below are active at the time of writing this post, they may not remain so.

How To Activate The Roblox Codes

The unfortunate part about some Roblox games is finding the codes section can be a bit annoying. Sometimes, it’s not always clear where to select to bring up the codes, so each game is a little different. For this particular game, you need to do the following.

For this game, look at the left side of the screen and select “Shop,” which should bring up a new menu. From there, look at the right-hand section of the window, and you’ll find an option called “Codes” at the bottom. Select that, and you’ll get brought down to the section where you can input the codes individually.

Roblox Codes

Here are the currently active Roblox codes for the game.

Wbfix – Additional Tickets & Dusts

Summer – Additional Tickets, Dusts, Flying Mount

3shutdowns – Tickets & Potion

Begeta+n – Potion, Ticket & Dust

1.1mlikes – Tickets, Dust, Potion, Hybrid Mount, Relic