Police Officer States Roblox Is Dangerous For Children

When it comes right down to it, Roblox may be one of the most popular games ever, but it’s also one of the most divisive. Things are constantly happening within it that garner the “negative kind of attention,” and just when you think the game is on a high note, like right now via its stock prices, you get controversies like what’s happening with “The Hatch,” among other things. People are constantly asking for changes, and the dev team hasn’t exactly been the fastest in making things truly safer for others unless their hands are forced, like with TheOfficialTeddy scenario.

Now, things are getting even more official with the complaints, as on Facebook, a police officer named “Officer Gomez” made it clear that this game isn’t for children who are unsupervised, and even those who are can fall victim to all sorts of dangers. Here’s one excerpt from his post to show how he made his case:

“Unfortunately, as a police officer, I have been to more than a few service calls where a young child was friended and coached into nude photos or money transactions of some time [on Roblox]… Roblox has a chat feature which allows predators to friend your kids…Roblox has some pay features that you buy with Robucks…This is a very addicting game for kids and will suck down days of their time if parents are not vigilant…Roblox and Fortnite are the two applications I see that have the most 911 calls by parents.”

That’s straight from an officer who’s had hands-on experiences dealing with negative outcomes from playing the game. You can’t get much more official than that. The irony here is that the dev team has tried to “wave down” the negativity thrown against them over the years, including its CEO telling parents, “If you don’t want your kids playing Roblox, don’t let them play,” which set off a different firestorm of negativity, and things have only grown from there.

As for recommendations on how to prevent this kind of stuff from happening, Officer Gomez states that the kids in question shouldn’t play the game without a parent nearby to monitor both the gameplay and who they are talking with. Yet, we’re sure Officer Gomez knows that this is an incredibly difficult thing to do, especially if the kid is home alone and the parents are at work or doing errands.

So, as you can see, things are anything but “simple” with this game, and that’s something to keep in mind while you play it.