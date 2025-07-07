Gameranx

Roblox Grow A Garden Dinosur Egg Guide

Who wouldn’t want to own a dinosaur?

There are certain “primal” things that humanity boils down to at points that speak to our desires. For example, who hasn’t ever wanted…to own their own dinosaur? Exactly! Whether it was because of a certain movie franchise that’s back in theaters right now or just seeing dinosaurs in books and video games, you’ve always wondered what it would’ve been like to have them truly in our world and maybe tame one yourself. It’s okay to have such dreams. They’re fun! The good news is that Roblox Grow A Garden is here to help you with that fantasy, as its latest update has new eggs for you to get.

Yep. The game has gotten a “prehistoric update,” and said update features the ability to get multiple dinosaurs to add to your “garden party.” More specifically, there are six dinos that you can collect from eggs. But how do you get them? We’ll help you out with that.

How To Get Dinosaurs In Roblox Grow A Garden

The good news is that there are two rather simple ways to get Dino Eggs in the game. The first way is by trading in the pets you don’t want to the Trade Pets NPC. You trade them in, and you get an egg. However, there’s a fun twist. If you happen to have duplicates of rare creatures, and you use them to get the dinos, you might just get the dinos without having to wait to hatch the egg! That’ll save you a few hours of waiting to see if you got the dinosaur you wanted.

The other way is by doing the daily quests. There are a variety that can pop up every day, but if you keep getting them done, you will get eggs.

Now, as for the dinos you can get, they’re some all-time classic ones. You can get a pterodactyl, a raptor, a triceratops, a stegosaurus, a brontosaurus, and, of course, a T-Rex. Like all the other pets in the game, all of them have special mutations that you’ll want to take advantage of so you can get the best results with your crops.

For example, if you get the T-Rex, it’ll actually take the best mutation your crops currently have on them and then apply it to a few other crops! The Raptor can also allow your plants to get the very rare Old Amber Mutation!

So, yeah, you have plenty of reasons to go get these dinos. Happy hatching!

