Silent Hill F Will Have A Special Panel Tomorrow At Anime Expo 2025

A few key members of the project will help share a little more about what to expect in this new installment.

Silent Hill fans were given a real surprise just a few years ago. Konami took to the internet to reveal that their survival horror franchise would be getting a revival. After years of being in a seemingly endless hiatus, the franchise was going to bask in the limelight once again. Among the games that were confirmed to be in development was Silent Hill F, a brand-new installment from the development team, NeoBards Entertainment.

We have since seen some marketing materials for this game, offering a slightly more in-depth look at what this game will entail. However, we will be seeing a special presentation on this game tomorrow. If you’re attending the Anime Expo 2025 event, a panel featuring key members of the Silent Hill F game project will be held.

Thanks to The Outerhaven, we’re learning that Konami is presenting a panel featuring producer Motoi Okamoto, scriptwriter Ryukishi07, and series composer Akira Yamaoka. The trio will be featured at the panel tomorrow, Friday, July 4, 2025, at 3:15 PM PDT. What exactly they will be offering those who attend remains a mystery, but hopefully, they’ll pull back the veil a little more. Perhaps we’ll also get another sneak peek at the gameplay itself, but we’ll have to wait and see what they have in store for fans tomorrow.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Silent Hill F is a bit of a departure from the series. While we normally see the games take place in the United States and mainly in the town of Silent Hill, that won’t be the case for this installment. Instead, Konami aims to release the game with a more traditional Japanese horror theme, also setting it in a fictional Japanese town. Set in the 1960s, we know so far that our protagonist is a female high school student who suddenly finds herself dealing with the otherworld.

Currently, it appears that Silent Hill F is still on track to release on September 25, 2025. When it is released, you’ll find it on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. As for fans of Bloober Team’s take on the Silent Hill 2 remake, it’s worth noting that the team has since confirmed they are remaking the original Silent Hill game next. Furthermore, for those who were fond of the Silent Hill movie adaptation, we know that a movie based on Silent Hill 2, titled Return to Silent Hill, is set to release in early 2026.