Return to Silent Hill Reportedly Set To Release January 2026

Silent Hill fans are basking in the limelight. With Konami finally bringing this franchise back around, we had quite the incredible release of a Silent Hill 2 remake. Likewise, anticipation is growing for the upcoming new video game installment, Silent Hill F. However, beyond just the video games, we knew early on that there was a new movie in the works, Return to Silent Hill.

When Konami unveiled that they were bringing the franchise back in a big way, it also came with confirmation of a new movie. Not only would fans get a remake of arguably the biggest installment of the entire franchise, Silent Hill 2, but there would be a movie adaptation as well. Of course, there was a lot of skepticism at the time regarding Bloober Team’s ability to produce a successful remake of Silent Hill 2. Furthermore, the previous Silent Hill movie, Silent Hill: Revelation, was far from beloved.

Fortunately, Silent Hill 2 was released and was a big hit. Fans got a solid experience that left them yearning for more. Now, it’s up to the film to see if it can also deliver a cinematic experience of the Silent Hill 2 video game. What might also help is that the director behind this film is Christophe Gans, who was responsible for the first movie.

Today, thanks to Deadline, we’re learning that the movie Return to Silent Hill is now expected to be released in theaters on January 23, 2026. We’ll have to wait a little while longer to see how the movie adaptation does. Again, this is a movie adaptation of Silent Hill 2, so you’ll follow a man named James who ventures into the town of Silent Hill in hopes of finding his believed-to-be deceased wife, Mary.

As for fans of Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake, we do have some good news to share. It turns out that they are working through a remake of the very first Silent Hill game. However, we have yet to see any marketing material on the game project.