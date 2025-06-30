Does Roblox Grow A Garden Now Have An In-Game Rival?

Success is something that everyone, and we mean everyone, wants in the industry that they’re in. After all, if you get into a business just to “be there,” then you’re not doing it right, or you’re there just to “hang on” until you get to an industry where you WANT to succeed in. In these industries, success can come in different forms, but there is one clear trend that always happens: if something is super successful, others will come in to try and topple it or replicate its success. That even applies to video games, as Roblox Grow A Garden is proving in many ways.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last two months, Roblox Grow A Garden is a game where you literally grow a garden, harvest its fruits, and then sell them to buy various items, pets, and seeds to make your garden prosper even more. It’s the definition of a game you can “chill with” and not have to worry about “getting good” just to beat other players. It doesn’t work that way, even with you being able to play with others. The game boomed out of nowhere, and as a result, it set all-time records, and many have been trying to replicate that ever since.

One such attempt came from Epic Games, which literally ripped off the title and tried to make it work in their battle royale entity. However, within the realm of Roblox, another “contender” might be rising up to try and take the crown from the garden title. As noted by GamesRadar, it’s known as “Steal A Brainrot,” and its player count is slowly rising.

One reason for this is that the game has a similar “content loop,” but this time, it’s all about getting creatures called “Brainrots” and then storing them in your castle while also trying to steal from other players’ castles to get their creatures. So far, the game has over a million people playing at once, which may only be a fraction of what the gardening game has, but it’s still an impressive number. Plus, that title could gain more players over time, just like the garden game did.

Even if it doesn’t match its rival, the fact that one is taking its “formula” and trying to apply it to a different genre or style of play is meaningful. If others could do that and then surpass it, then perhaps they’ll have the next world records that many try to topple or replicate.