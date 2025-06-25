Fornite Has Officially Copied Roblox’s Most Popular Game

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Yet, in the video game space, we’re pretty sure that’s not so “clear cut.” Yes, there are “clones” and “ripoffs” aplenty, but those are basically vain attempts to try and “take a piece of the pie” that another hit title has created. The BETTER way to do it is to see what the competition does and then see how you can make it even better or, at least, make it unique. Look at Sonic the Hedgehog compared to Mario, and you’ll see what we mean. Now, Fortnite has decided to do the “imitation game” by ripping off the most popular game out there right now…Roblox Grow A Garden.

If you’ve completely missed all of our reports about that gardening game, here’s a little catch-up for you. The game was released in late March, and then, almost overnight, it exploded in popularity. Just recently, the game passed 21 million players at one time on a Saturday, elevating the overall concurrent player count of that period to over 30 million! That’s…a lot, and the dev team knows that.

Epic Games decided not to take this lying down, as they were the ones who had the concurrent player record before, and so they decided to make their own game called “GoGarden.” As noted by Eurogamer, the game plays how you would expect in Fortnite, but with a twist or two of its own.

Very basically, and like its “inspiration,” you’ll go to a part of the island where you can grow crops. You’ll have a set of space for your garden and then attempt to grow a lot of crops on the plots, then harvest the fruits of your labor so you can sell them. Then, as you might have guessed, you buy more seeds, grow new things, sell them, and then start the process all over again.

And…just like the original, you have to worry about the weather, you can get “mutations” to make things more valuable, and so on. There are a few differences between the two, including the game letting you fly around the area on your bike. Also, there don’t appear to be pets in the game. Furthermore, for all we know, this could only be a limited-time mode, just like other “special modes” in the Epic Games title.

The point here, though, is that Epic Games once again did what helped make it special by ripping off another title and just plugging the gameplay into its own thing. Will this help them reclaim the player count crown? Only time will tell.