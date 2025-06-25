Roblox Praises Itself For Impressive “Infrastructure” Setup” Following Record Player Numbers

To do what Roblox does every single day takes a lot of work. That might sound obvious at first, but it really needs to be said. Think about it. By their own estimates, they have between 80-90 million people playing every single day from places all across the world. Plus, they have to ensure that their game universe works on consoles, PC, mobile phones, and things like tablets. That’s a lot of optimization to do. As we noted recently, the game had an all-time high on Saturday, with over 30 million people being on at the same time, and the servers were able to hold.

As such, as you’ll see in the tweets below, one of which features the company’s CEO, and in a new dev post, the Roblox team went and did a bit of “patting themselves on the back” for what they have been able to accomplish. They talked at length about the reason this was possible was due to the incredible “infrastructure” that holds the game together:

Roblox faces unique challenges in building and maintaining infrastructure for millions of creator-built experiences, including Dress to Impress, Adopt Me, and Dead Rails, requiring innovative engineering methodologies. The platform supports dozens of hourly updates and more than 30 million concurrent users with infrastructure that scales during unexpected traffic spikes. This infrastructure must support thundering herd situations where more than 21 million users join a single experience simultaneously (and the update code came from independent creators). Roblox engineers innovate solutions by challenging traditional wisdom—solutions that are inspired by our four core values.”

If this sounds a bit “puffery,” you’re not wrong. Don’t mistake what we’re saying, though; what they have done is impressive. However, as their own players have noted, while their feats and infrastructure are impressive, they’re not the thing that players/creators are most concerned about.

If you go to the comments section of the tweet above, you’ll see overwhelmingly that fans are asking the dev team to “actually listen to them” and to fix things within the universe to make the game safe for all. That includes the removal of one particular creator, “Teddy,” who is infamously still able to be on the game despite the numerous reported violations that they have committed.

You might recall that this particular creator was invited to “The Hatch” event by the dev team, and that started a backlash that is still felt today. In other words, the dev team still has plenty of work to do so that their “core values” are truly met.