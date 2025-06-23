Roblox Player Count Record Reaches All-Time High Once Again!!!

Stop us when this sounds familiar. “Roblox has set a new concurrent player…” Oh, you’ve been shouting “STOP!” since we started? That’s fair enough. Look, as funny as it is, this game has been growing in a unique way over the last three months. Specifically, ever since a certain garden game came into the mix, setting its own records across this span of time, the overall game has seen more and more people come together at the same time to try and enjoy the fruits and other stuff of their labor. Fast forward to this past weekend, and the concurrent player count record was shattered by a gap of millions!

As you’ll see below, the new record is over 30 million people playing all at once! One of the reasons that’s so impressive is that Roblox, by its own company count, has about 90 million people playing every single day. That means that 1/3 of its massive player base was online all at once. We feel bad for the servers that had to try to contain it all. Another key thing here is that it shattered the past record by about 5 million. Oh, and as the post below also notes, the previous record…was from the Saturday before last! How could they make such a jump in such a short amount of time?

Roblox reached a new all-time high concurrent user count on Saturday, June 21st, 2025, with 30,774,842 players across all games and experiences on the platform! 🤯



The previous record was 25,810,202 set last Saturday, June 14th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/F1P931SKfI — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) June 21, 2025

Well…we actually know the answer to that one, and we wrote about it earlier today. That gardening game we mentioned had a big update drop on the 21st, so many people rushed to the game on the 22nd so that they could play it and see all that it had to offer. Just as important, that game update was apparently the “biggest ever” in the game’s history, so that would definitely add to the mix of players wanting to see what they could do.

Just to be clear, not EVERYONE was playing that gardening game when that concurrent player record was set. However, it was a LARGE chunk of it, and that’s saying something. It is also getting kind of mind-blowing that the game has been consistently upping its concurrent player count week-by-week in recent times, and that makes you wonder where the true “ceiling is.” It’s possible that it could be this weekend, as there won’t be a new update to “make everyone come together” to play, but you never know.

All bets are off when it comes to this universe, so we’ll let you know when the records are shattered once more.