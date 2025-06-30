Roblox Did NOT Break Concurrent Player Records Last Weekend

There’s a phrase that goes, “How high can you go before you come back down to Earth?” The implication is that while anyone can make an attempt to go “as high as possible,” inevitably, they’re going to come “crashing back down.” While that sounds like a mean-spirited phrase, it’s actually just an honest one. The world we live in has all kinds of people “shooting for the stars” to try and break records, set legacies, and prove that they are more than all that came before. That includes video games like Roblox, which has been “shooting for the stars themselves over the last two months.

You see, the game has been on a serious roll lately due to a gardening game getting a LOT of attention. So much attention, in fact, that many wondered “just how high it could go.” That answer wasn’t given a definitive response for some time, as every weekend seemed to unlock a new phase of its record-breaking pace. Every single weekend, mainly on Saturday, there would be a TON of players who would play Roblox all at the same time, breaking the concurrent player record of both its own universe and, more recently, breaking the record held by Epic Games for its own multiplayer title. So, people asked, “How high would it go?” The answer came in the form of a tweet:

For the first time in 8 Saturdays, Roblox did not break any concurrent user count records today. — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) June 28, 2025

That’s right. While we don’t know how many people played the game over the weekend, we know it didn’t top the 30+ million that it did last weekend, which shattered records once more. In many ways, we shouldn’t be surprised by this. In fact, in our articles, we noted that this would eventually happen. You can’t just “keep breaking records” without eventually stopping. That goes double for a situation like this when you suddenly have 1/3 of your entire player base showing up to play something at the same time. That’s a lot of variables that can easily go away for one reason or another.

Now, to be clear, that’s not to say that the game’s player counter and user base will start to plummet. That’s definitely not what we’re saying. What we’re saying is that this was an impressive streak that has come to an end. The question now becomes, “Will it start up again anytime soon?”

That will depend on several factors, including when that gardening game gets its next update, as that’s what caused the surge the previous weekend.