Why Is Roblox Grow A Garden So Popular?

If there’s something that’s “truly human,” it’s the desire to understand everything that’s going on around us, especially when that “something” feels incredibly inexplicable. Is something going wrong in the environment? We need to figure out what’s happening. Is someone sick? Let’s do some tests and figure out what’s affecting them. Why is Roblox Grow A Garden the most popular video game in the entire world right now? Well…um…you could just try playing it and finding out what it’s all about. That might sound satirical, but with the game having over 20 million playing it at once last Saturday, breaking the former greatest record set on Steam, many are trying to figure out what the heck is going on with this game that’s luring so many people to it.

That includes Mollie Taylor of PC Gamer, who did a deep dive into the title to see if she could learn the truth of it all. While we won’t spoil her full experience, her findings did point to a simple truth about gaming overall.

She noted that the game isn’t the “best visually,” nor is the gameplay the greatest either. The cycle is repetitive, and there’s plenty of RNG stuff that can frustrate you if you’re trying to get something specific and the game doesn’t play ball.

However, what she felt set Roblox Grow a Garden apart from other titles was the true “joy” of its simplicity. As she put it, it’s a “brain off” kind of game, where you can just play it mindlessly and relish the “chill” factor of it all as you attempt to get better crops and pets so you can buy what you need to do even better the next time.

It doesn’t need to be a game you “invest every minute of your life into,” but instead, one that you can do to unwind and know that your frustration won’t reach “rage quit” levels because it’s not supposed to be that kind of game.

In today’s world, things are a lot more complicated than we want them to be, and so, much like in times gone by, we see the comfort of video games to help us destress and unwind. This title is one that you can definitely unwind on because there is no “endpoint” for you to try to reach. Even if you get the best mutation ever with the right plant and make a ton of money, you can spend it all and then attempt to get it again.

Perhaps we just live in a time where 20+ million people want a game they can just “chill with.” Who are we to argue with that?