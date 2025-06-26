Roblox Grow A Garden Summer Points Guide

Summertime is here for much of the planet, and that includes many video games that are trying to “partake in the festivities.” One of those games happens to be Roblox Grow A Garden, which just dropped its summertime event last weekend. It…was a big success, if we’re being honest with you. However, just like with all the other events the game has done recently, there are multiple systems in place for you to try and “reap the rewards” of your labor. Or, in one special case with Harvest Points, the rewards of ALL players who are in your immediate working area. Yeah, never forget, you can play with others in the game!

The more you and these players harvest items together, the more points you can gain and the better rewards you can get from the system. So, if you want to know how to make that all work, our guide will assist you.

How To Get And Use Harvest Points In Roblox Grow A Garden

The system within the summer update is simple. Every hour, a harvesting will take place via an NPC named Georgia. The goal of you and the others in the area is to load up the best fruits possible so that your individual Harvest Point totals go as high as possible. The reason for this is simple: the more Harvest Points you invest into the “pot,” the better the reward you can get.

Considering that this happens every single hour, that means you’ll need to both think fast and carefully about what items you’ll grow and attempt to make bank on with the harvest. If you’re only able to produce 10 Harvest Points, you’ll get a “Common Reward.” However, if you make it to 14,000 Harvest Points in one shot, you’ll get a “Prismatic Reward,” and that’s likely the stuff you’ll want to shoot for. Just saying.

As you might have guessed based on past experiences in the game, you’ll have a large crop of rewards to potentially get based on your points. Also, like in past seasonal events, the prizes you get will be random. However, there are some really nice prizes in here, and they are locked behind certain tiers. So, for example, if you want to try and get the Moon Cat, you’ll want to get past 11,000 Harvest Points.

It might be a crapshoot in some respects, but remember, the harvest happens every hour. So, if you don’t get what you want the first few times, keep trying until you do!