The Witcher 4 Is Being Crafted From lessons Learned From The Witcher 3 & Cyberpunk 2077

The narrative director opens up on how they are using those lessons to craft an even better gameplay experience.

The hype is real with The Witcher 4. Fans can’t wait to get their hands on the game, and unfortunately, we’re unsure when it will hit the marketplace. Still, we expect the developers to surpass the bar they previously set with The Witcher 3. Recently, a developer working on The Witcher 4 commented on how the team is using some of the valuable lessons learned from past games to ensure this new installment delivers.

Philipp Weber is the narrative director for The Witcher 4. Previously, Philipp worked at CD Projekt Red by coming up with quest ideas for The Witcher 3. Speaking with GamesRadar, the narrative director now says that these rules, which were once focused on in The Witcher 3, are being carried over. One of those rules that he made a point to focus on is the no fetch quest policy.

In The Witcher 3, developers wanted a reason for why players were embarking on a quest. It should feel like players had time well spent, not just spent with no payoff. That’s one of the many praises The Witcher 3 has received from so many fans. There were incredible storylines to sit in and play through outside of the main campaign.

A quest has to be something interesting. I have to feel, as a player, that if I played that quest, my time was well spent and not just spent. I was busy doing stuff, and didn’t think about work or taxes. I experienced a story, or something else that was worth it. That basic rule is still there 100%.

That policy is being used again with The Witcher 4, so don’t go in expecting anything that feels like filler. However The Witcher 3 was not the only game that offered some valuable lessons learned. Cyberpunk 2077 features content that the team plans to adapt for this new installment. Unfortunately, there wasn’t anything specifically noted as Philipp said this could lead into some spoiler territory.

However, there was a reference to how the characters you got to connect with as companions. Therefore, we may see other instances where players can connect with characters and even have them participate in some quests in this new RPG installment.

As it stands, The Witcher 4 doesn’t have a release date. However, with that said, we do know it’s set to come out for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, some new content is still coming for The Witcher 3. It appears that console players will soon receive mod support. Likewise, Cyberpunk 2077 fans can expect another update to the game, though its intended release date had since been pushed.