Roblox Anime Shadow 2 Summer Event Guide

The beauty of certain events in video games is that they can be rather predictable at times, regarding when they come around, at least. For example, there are plenty of gaming universes that focus on “season events” to ensure that there’s always content rolling out. As such, when you hear that Roblox Anime Shadow 2 has gotten its own summer event, you likely aren’t that surprised, especially when you think about how other games in the universe have already gotten their summer event content. What’s good for one can be good for all, right? Anyway, you might want to know how to get to this event and unlock all of its content, so we’ll help you out in our guide.

How To Unlock The Roblox Anime Shadow 2 Summer Event Content

To get things rolling, you’ll first need to go to the lobby and then head through the “Summer Portal.” Pretty simple stuff to start, right? Then, you’ll want to go to the “Summer Tower,” which is where things will amp up a bit.

Once you talk to the NPC that’s inside the tower, you’ll be given the chance to take on some trials. Who doesn’t love a good challenge? The twist here is that you’ll need to either last 30 minutes within this challenge or attempt to defeat every single wave of enemies that come after you. As you might guess, with each wave you fight, you’ll be facing stronger foes. That means you’ll want to ensure you’re in “peak form” before you even think about taking any of them on.

No matter how far you go, you’ll earn XP and coins that can be used for other parts of the event. You can also get certain summertime drop items, depending on your luck.

Then, there’s the “Summer Pass,” which will unlock stuff for you the more you progress through it. You know, just like any other “event pass” you’ve had to deal with over the years? The good news is that there is a “Free Pass” that gives you pretty much everything that you need. However, if you want MORE of the items offered, or you want to get the special summon at the end, you’ll need to buy the Premium Pass.

Either way, there’s plenty of stuff to get, and you’ll want to get to the very end, as both sides of the Summer Pass grant you a special summon to use against your foes in other parts of the game.