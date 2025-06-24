Roblox 24 Hours in an Elevator Guide

Sometimes, the best experiences in the video game space are ones that reflect our own fears and worries and then attempt to help us get past them in unique ways. Roblox 24 Hours in an Elevator sounds like a simple title in premise. You’re in an elevator with others, and you have to survive being in there for 24 hours. It’s all in the name, right? Well, it’s a bit more complicated than that. It wouldn’t be much of a game if it were just you and a few others trying to stay sane while you’re waiting for someone to open the elevator doors, now would it?

Instead, the game is about you surviving monsters that are coming after you as you try to get out of the elevator. So, while you get around them, you’ll need to get other materials and items so that you can take them on and survive the experience. So, if you think you’ll need some help after hearing all this, our beginner’s guide has you covered.

How To Make It Through Roblox 24 Hours in an Elevator

The game starts simply enough. You are trapped in an elevator and have to make it through 24 floors of the building you’re now trapped in. And yes, there’s an “hour that passes” with every floor you’re on. The game puts you on the first floor to get supplies, and you’ll have to do some serious exploring to try and get everything you need for what comes next. Also, there’s a countdown to when you NEED to get back to the elevator. If you don’t, you’re going to be left on that floor.

Eventually, you’ll come across monsters of all types, including the main villain of the game: The Time Eater. No matter what you come across, you must survive them by avoiding them or playing incredibly defensively.

One key thing you need to know about is that your character doesn’t just have a health bar, but they have a “Hunger” and “Thirst” meter. That’s important because these will go down as you play, and if you don’t eat food or drink water from the various runs you do on the floors of the building, you’re putting yourself at great risk.

There are also objectives to complete in the game, and they can grant you coins that can be used to get items at the nearby shops.

Whether you play alone or with friends, you will have many challenges ahead. Be smart with your resources and time, and you might make it out alive.