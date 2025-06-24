Roblox Releases New Explorer To All Creators

One thing you can absolutely say about Roblox is that they have been working hard to update things for certain groups within their community. Arguably, one of the ones they focus on the most is that of the creator studios and groups that help make content for their game. These are the people who use the in-game tools to build the content you play from the ground up, and that means that if the dev team is going to get the best from these studios, the studios need to have the best versions of the programs that the dev team can offer.

To that end, the dev team dropped a new blog stating that the Explorer that the creator studios have been using has been fully remade and is now available to use. Previously, this new Explorer was in beta, but it’s out for everyone now. Here’s what they have to say about it:

“Explorer has been rebuilt from the ground up in Luau, now allowing it to performantly handle hundreds of thousands or even millions of instances. For more details on the improvements we’ve made check out our beta release post from December. We also released numerous fixes and improvements based on your feedback in April when we started to roll this out to more creators.”

To that end, some of the things they listed in their improvements from player feedback include clearing up some text that was apparently rather blurry, making the “box select” option a bit better, bringing back some features from the past Explorer that creator studios honestly liked, fixed the search results that some creators were getting frustrated with, and more!

It’s always good to hear that the dev team is taking things like this seriously and that they want nothing more than to keep hearing YOUR feedback so that this new Explorer can work as amazingly as possible:

“Keep the feedback coming! This isn’t the end – we want to continue to make the Explorer better and allow you to create awesome experiences faster. Stay tuned for even more awesome Explorer improvements coming next year!”

So, clearly, more is on the way, and this is just one of the things that the dev team is working on to enhance the creator studio experience across Roblox. With so many people playing the game nowadays, the dev team wants everything to run as smoothly as possible, as they, and by extension, the players, never know what will be this title’s next big hit.