Roblox Grow A Garden Cooked Owl Guide

There are many things that apparently keep people coming back to Roblox Grow A Garden. Seriously, it’s the most popular game in that universe, and by a large margin. We’re still personally trying to figure out how it boomed as quickly as it did, but you can’t deny that it did. Regardless of your personal playtime with it, you might have tried to get some of the unique pets that are in the title. After all, they not only help brighten up your garden, but they have the ability, at times, to truly help grow your garden in meaningful ways.

However, as befitting a game that goes far beyond what you would expect of it at times, the game also has some pets that are a bit…out there. One of them is a free pet that you can get in a few days’ time called the “Cooked Owl.” Yes, you heard that right. It’s the “cooked owl,” and we’re not really sure how to feel about it. So, we’ll just tell you how to get it and move on.

How To Get The Cooked Owl In Roblox Grow A Garden

So, yeah, we’re doing this. The good news is that, unlike other pet guides we’ve done, this one really is easy to get, so long as you go to the game at the right time. You see, they’re about to do a “Working Bee” update that’ll grant all manner of new things to players. Thus, all you have to do is wait for the update to drop on June 14th, enter the game, and you’ll get the Cooked Owl.

Now, if you’re thinking, “But why is this thing called the Cooked Owl?” that would be because it’s meant to be an apology for something that happened earlier. You see, at the Twilight Shop, there was a special event that happened recently that was SUPPOSED to be for players to complete their personal quests of getting all the possible items in the game. However, the storekeeper, who is an owl, didn’t exactly stock the shop with the best stuff. Oops. The game hosts ran the event again…and the same thing happened.

So, at first, the team offered a cosmetic item featuring the storekeeper owl to try and please players, but those players thought the item would be better as a pet…so the dev team made the “Cooked Owl” pet.

The pet is only offered during this update, so don’t miss out on it.