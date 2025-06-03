Roblox Grow A Garden Queen Bee Guide

One of the more interesting things about Roblox Grow A Garden is that it doesn’t solely focus on the growing of crops and selling their bounty to make money. It’s mostly about that, but there is a lot of nuance to the thing, especially when it comes to things like pets. Pets aren’t something you typically think about on farms and with gardens, but the wide variety of pets available in the game ensures that players not only have a companion for their journey but that said companion can help them in many ways. Currently, an event is going on in the game via “Bizzy Bees.” Through this event, a new pet has arrived, and you’ll definitely want to get her.

That pet is the “Queen Bee,” and while she is one of the hardest things to get, the benefits far outweigh the struggle needed to obtain her. So, do you want some help getting some “royal aid?”

How To Get The Queen Bee In Roblox Grow A Garden

The good news is that if you’re hoping to get the Queen Bee, the process of obtaining her egg is fairly simple. The “Bizzy Bees” event doesn’t just add new content to enjoy but a new shop to partake in. At The Honey Shop, you’ll get a chance to buy a “Bee Egg.” It’ll cost you 18 honey, so be sure to stock up on that before heading on over.

“So, I get the Bee Egg, and I’m set, right?” Wrong. The egg is just one part of the process; the other part of the process…is luck. Remember when we said that getting the Queen Bee is “one of the hardest things” in the game? That’s because you have a mere 1% chance of getting her! Yeah, that’s a raw deal, and yet, that’s how the cookie crumbles in this case.

That means you’ll likely want to stock up on as much honey as possible because you’ll need to get as many eggs as you can until you finally get one. May the odds be ever in your favor!

The next question you may have is, “Okay, I have her, why is she so special?”

First, she has the ability to add the “pollinated mutation” to a crop within about 25 minutes. Mutations make the crop more valuable, and in this case, it means you can get more honey from it due to the event’s nature.

Another key ability is allowing a quick recharge for another pet ability! Play it right, and she can have your garden buzzing in no time.