Roblox Grow A Garden Nectarine Seeds Guide

We’ve been talking about Roblox Grow A Garden for quite a bit now, and for the most basic and honest of reasons. The key one is simply that it’s the most popular game on the platform, and that’s saying something. The other reason is that the game honestly has a lot of nuance to it, and that means that people need help taking things on and figuring out what to plant, how to grow them, and how to cash in on the benefits. One such seed you might not think about too often is the Nectarine Seed. Yet, the question is, should you? Is it something you want in your garden?

The simple answer here is: “Yes, you absolutely want this seed.” After all, the seed is one of many within the game that is able to fetch you the highest price for the fruit it produces. However, getting them can be a bit tricky. Shall we help you obtain them?

How To Get the Nectarine Seed In Roblox Grow A Garden

The first thing you need to know is that you’re on the clock if you want to get this seed. The Nectarine Seed isn’t a regular item you can get, as it’s part of an event going on in the game right now. The “Bizzy Bees” event turns things on its head even further by making it so that you can’t simply buy the seed, but you have to trade honey for it!

How do you get honey? Through bees pollinating your crops, of course! First, you’ll need to get the Honey Combpressor. Then, you’ll need to wait an hour or so for bees to come to your crops and pollinate them. You’ll put those crops in the Honey Combpressor, and it’ll slowly create honey after you take it to the NPC named Onet. Oh, and yes, you can just ‘buy the honey’ via Robux, but why ruin the experience?

After you get enough honey, you’ll buy the seed, plant it, and then start growing the nectar fruits. The good news is that every single one of them will be worth 31,600 at its base form. However, if you recall our mutations guide and other events that can help “boost value,” you can go much higher with those values if you’re careful and methodical.

So, get that honey, buy these seeds, and then start planting them! You’ll be grateful for the money you’ll get in the long run!