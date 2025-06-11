Mr. Bean Arrives in Roblox Thanks To Cartoon Networ

Why is media so popular? That is a question that can be answered in numerous ways, but one of the biggest reasons is not only because of the overall entertainment value of it, but because of the people and characters who help it resonate with audiences. Regardless of whether it’s animated series, movies, video games, music, TV shows, or something in between, having recognizable characters “anchor” a show, series, or franchise is a must to have true longevity. In the case of the legendary Mr. Bean, he’s a staple of British comedy in all the ways that matter. Thus, Roblox put him in the game!

If you’re thinking that this is a bit random, even for Roblox, we do wish to explain what’s going on here. You see, Mr. Bean has his own animated series, and it’s even voiced by Rowan Atkinson, who has portrayed the character for 35 years. That animated series is on Cartoon Network via Boomerang in certain markets. So, to celebrate the character’s 35th anniversary, Cartoon Network put him into their theme park game that is within this gaming universe.

The collaboration, as noted by License Global, will feature Mr. Bean going to a theme park and accidentally losing all the stuff he brought with him. So, players will control Mr. Bean and go around the theme park in an attempt to get all his items back! You wouldn’t want to leave the guy hanging, now would you?

Once you’re all done with that, you can also earn some special items that’ll make your avatar character look like Mr. Bean. After all, who wouldn’t want to dress up like the icon?

Is this a simple collaboration? Sure. But that’s the point! This particular universe from Cartoon Network is all about honoring the shows and characters that have been within its ranks over the years. Whether you’ve been with the network for decades or have a connection to it for its more recent shows, you’ll find plenty to enjoy here. And if not? There are plenty of other things to do in this universe!

Going back to Mr. Bean, he was such an important person in British culture that when London hosted the Olympics, he was part of the “showcase’ that helped open the festivities. He’s been referenced and used in all sorts of media over the years, and so his being in a video game is just par for the course.

So, why not give it a shot and have fun?