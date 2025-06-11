Twisted Metal Season 2 Clip Highlights The Start Of The Tournament

The upcoming Twisted Metal Season 2 has a lot riding on it in many ways. How so? First and foremost, it needs to build upon the success of the first season. Second, and arguably most important, the season needs to fulfill the promise that was made by the showrunner, who said that the second season would indeed be about the titular tournament. While the first season was full of action, it was more like a setup for things than anything else. That’s not a bad thing, per se, especially since it did get a renewal to allow the second season to happen, but now, the pressure is on.

Today, a clip from Twisted Metal Season 2 was dropped, and it showed the start of the infamous tournament in a surprising way. While the context is a little vague, as it literally drops you into where things start, we get to see the numerous racers of the tournament start their engines and race off, firing all sorts of missiles and guns in the process, even killing one of the drivers right off the bat.

What’s important in this clip is that we get to see the scope of the tournament through not just the battle but the looks of the racers themselves. While there are some “standard rides,” there are also some more post-apocalyptic racers out there, not the least of which is Sweet Tooth in his ice cream truck. We also see bikers and even some more sci-fi-style rides that’ll make it interesting to see what happens next.

Another element that’ll be interesting to see is that Quiet apparently has a soft spot for a certain “kid” who happens to be in the tournament, even sabotaging her ride at the start, forcing the “kid” to steal the ride from the dead driver we mentioned earlier. There’s a lot going on before its explosive ending, so check out the clip below:

Oh, and did you notice the music choice in the clip? That’s a song that actually came from one of the past games! So, yeah, the team is trying to make the second season a full-on recreation of the gaming franchise in key ways.

Now, the question will be how they’ll go about making a full season dedicated to the tournament. There have to be some “twists and turns” along the way to keep it compelling. Guess we’ll have to wait until July 31st to see how it goes.