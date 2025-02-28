New Details Leaked From Canceled Twisted Metal Game

Twisted Metal fans have been waiting for a new game for ages now. However, it’s been dormant, with no signs of whether this will ever see a new lease on life. We know that there was a project in the works not long ago from the development team at Firesprite, but like other projects from Sony, it was scrapped. Today, new details about this canceled project have leaked online.

If you were a Twisted Metal fan, it might have stung quite a bit to learn that the project under Firesprite was killed off. The series had a new resurgence of fans thanks to the Peacock TV series based on the IP. Thanks to MP1ST, who credits a former Firesprite developer’s personal website, has highlighted new details. This project was seeking a unique twist on the Twisted Metal IP.

What we almost got was apparently a battle royale experience. Players would be working both on foot and in vehicles. From the screenshots that have appeared, which are blurred, you can see that there is gameplay footage of a player gunning down the competition as a third-person shooter experience.

Beyond that, we could see vehicles racing around the map. While traditionally, the series has been just about vehicular combat, we might have seen more focus on the actual drivers. Again, this can go hand in hand with the TV series. That series focused on the actual drivers beyond just the vehicles used to traverse the world.

Unfortunately, that’s all we have right now regarding this canceled project. Hopefully, with the success of the TV series and season two coming soon, there might be a new motive to bring this game franchise back into the limelight. But ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see if that ever comes to fruition.