The Twisted Metal Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here

Lately, there’s been a boom in video games being adapted into television and films. What’s more surprising is how well they have turned out. Twisted Metal is one of the video game IPs that saw a successful release into the TV series medium. A new season is approaching, and here’s your first look at what to expect.

The upcoming season is set to air this summer once again on Peacock. Through their YouTube channel, the network released the first teaser of the upcoming season, which once again gives you a quick heads up on where the storyline is if you need a reminder. Just be prepared that there are spoilers inbound here if you still need to finish the first season.

With that said, the upcoming season again follows our protagonist, John, as he endures another headache. Stuck in some demolition derby tournament hosted by Calypso, John must take down all the competition and bring back the prize. However, as I’m sure you’re aware, his partner Quiet is still out there, as is the insane clown Sweet Tooth.

We’re sure plenty of other characters from the iconic franchise will finally make their way onto the show in this new season, some of which you’ll get a little tease of in this video trailer. But with this just being a teaser trailer, we’ll likely see plenty of more marketing materials released to hype up its debut.

Unfortunately, we have nothing new to report if you’re fond of the video game franchise. While the television series might have sparked some newfound interest, the series has yet to receive a new game. The last release for this vehicular combat series is the last reboot, which came all the way back in 2012 for the PlayStation 3 platform.

So, while we wait for hopefully a new announcement to bring this game IP back into the forefront, we at least have a new season of Twisted Metal to get excited for. Again, you can check out the new teaser trailer in the video we have embedded below.