Twisted Metal Season 2 Trailer Reveals Its Release Is Nearly Upon Us

Twisted Metal is back! But don’t get too excited here. It’s not back in terms of a new video game. We’re still very much in the dark right now on when we’ll see a revival for the game franchise. However, the franchise has been getting a bit of a revival in general, thanks to the television series. A Twisted Metal live-action adaptation happened not too long ago, and if you are a fan of the first season, get ready for the next one.

Season two is nearly upon us. The show just released a new trailer highlighting that the series will return on July 31, 2025. So, you don’t have to wait very long before we’ll see what some of our favorite characters will be enduring this time. As you likely know, the season will focus on the actual tournament.

This trailer, which mainly focuses on the release date, doesn’t give us much. We get a barrage of scenes featuring some of our favorite characters and newcomers that will play a notable role this time around. As always, you can expect a lot of vehicular combat action during this upcoming season, which we get a small taste of in the new trailer.

As for the video games, it’s a barren wasteland right now if you’re a fan of the IP. The last major installment to hit the marketplace was back in 2012. Since then, we’ve been waiting for Sony to give this IP another chance.

There were some rumors in the past that a project was coming out, and it would be a live-service game. However, that was supposedly canceled, and we’re left with nothing more than the show to get excited about right now. But if this next season also proves to be a success, perhaps Sony might be more inclined to get a video game out into the marketplace to capitalize on the newfound fandom resurgence.