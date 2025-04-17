Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Twisted Metal Season 2 Trailer Reveals Its Release Is Nearly Upon Us

by

Get ready for a carnage-fueled tournament.

Twisted Metal is back! But don’t get too excited here. It’s not back in terms of a new video game. We’re still very much in the dark right now on when we’ll see a revival for the game franchise. However, the franchise has been getting a bit of a revival in general, thanks to the television series. A Twisted Metal live-action adaptation happened not too long ago, and if you are a fan of the first season, get ready for the next one.

Season two is nearly upon us. The show just released a new trailer highlighting that the series will return on July 31, 2025. So, you don’t have to wait very long before we’ll see what some of our favorite characters will be enduring this time. As you likely know, the season will focus on the actual tournament.

This trailer, which mainly focuses on the release date, doesn’t give us much. We get a barrage of scenes featuring some of our favorite characters and newcomers that will play a notable role this time around. As always, you can expect a lot of vehicular combat action during this upcoming season, which we get a small taste of in the new trailer.

As for the video games, it’s a barren wasteland right now if you’re a fan of the IP. The last major installment to hit the marketplace was back in 2012. Since then, we’ve been waiting for Sony to give this IP another chance.

There were some rumors in the past that a project was coming out, and it would be a live-service game. However, that was supposedly canceled, and we’re left with nothing more than the show to get excited about right now. But if this next season also proves to be a success, perhaps Sony might be more inclined to get a video game out into the marketplace to capitalize on the newfound fandom resurgence.

Recent Videos

20 NEW Simulation Games That CHALLENGE REAL LIFE

20 NEW Simulation Games That CHALLENGE REAL LIFE
10 Recent Gaming Trends WE WANT MORE OF

10 Recent Gaming Trends WE WANT MORE OF
Baldur's Gate 3 FINAL UPDATE - Before You Buy

Baldur's Gate 3 FINAL UPDATE - Before You Buy
10 Video Games Actually RUINED By FEEDBACK

10 Video Games Actually RUINED By FEEDBACK
20 Secret Bosses We Seriously REGRET FINDING

20 Secret Bosses We Seriously REGRET FINDING
10 Good Games That FLOPPED IN SALES [Part 2]

10 Good Games That FLOPPED IN SALES [Part 2]
10 Bad Games That DIDN'T SUCK AT ONE THING

10 Bad Games That DIDN'T SUCK AT ONE THING
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days - Before You Buy

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days - Before You Buy
7 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED, TITANFALL 3 LEAKS (AGAIN) & MORE

7 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED, TITANFALL 3 LEAKS (AGAIN) & MORE
Category: Tag: , ,