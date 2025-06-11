Leaked Resident Evil Requiem Details Surfaced Online

Resident Evil fans were hoping that the next mainline installment would pop up during Summer Game Fest. We’ve been hearing plenty of chatter online about what the game would supposedly have before the showcase. Even during the event, it seemed like we might not get its initial reveal. However, fortunately, it was finally brought out and shown to the public as the final world premiere trailer. Players are now able to get their first glimpse at Resident Evil Requiem.

This new installment is the next mainline chapter and one we’ve been eager to see. With Resident Evil Village wrapping up the Ethan Winters storyline, it was curious to know where Capcom would pivot to next. We’ve since learned that we’re getting a new protagonist named Grace Ashcroft, who is also the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, a protagonist from Resident Evil Outbreak File #2.

However, it seems like a few more details about the game just leaked online. This is due to an early post, which XboxEra has since removed. They apparently had access to an early demo showcase of the game, and details about that post were quickly picked up and spread online. Thanks to X user Kathyanhy, we’re learning about what was reported on.

New screenshots from Resident Evil Requiem!



– Demo was 30 minutes long, first person but was changed to third person during the demo. The article said that you could play the entire game in either of the two viewpoints.



– What does Grace do? walking around opening doors and… — ᴋᴛʏɴʏ | ᴋᴀᴛʜʏᴀɴʜʏ (@kathyanhy) June 11, 2025

According to their post, the demo itself was approximately thirty minutes long and featured both first-person and third-person perspectives. Apparently, you can play the entire game as either if you so choose. The gameplay was focusing on Grace, who was roaming around corridors before a monster bites her. Rather than using the typical health spray the game series is known for, we’re instead given a syringe to heal ourselves.

The last key piece of news here is that while we showcased Grace as the protagonist, developers hinted towards a second playable character. This character will be familiar to fans and have access to a variety of weapons. Speculation has already run rampant online that this second character is Leon Kennedy.

For now, rumors suggest that this is the biggest budget game project Capcom has worked on to date. Hopefully, it delivers, and we know when it should arrive in the marketplace. As it stands, Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27, 2026. Upon its release, players will get access to the game for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.