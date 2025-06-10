Resident Evil Requiem Could Feature Leon As Fans Spot New Clues

We’re all coming down still from the past few hectic days. We had the State of Play, Summer Game Fest, and the Xbox Games Showcase. There were plenty of incredible reveals and exciting new announcements for games we’ve been waiting on for a good while. However, one of the games that might have piqued quite a bit of interest was the next mainline installment to the Resident Evil series, Resident Evil Requiem.

Teases throughout Summer Game Fest all led up to the final game being shown off, and that was Resident Evil Requiem. This is the ninth mainline installment to the franchise, and interestingly enough, we’re going back. Raccoon City is our destination with this game, and a new protagonist is seemingly in the driver’s seat. From what we saw so far with the game trailer, it looks like the title will center around Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent who is also the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, from Resident Evil Outbreak File #2.

This wasn’t an expected reveal, as there were rumors, notably from insider Dusk Golem, that the game would star Leon Kennedy. However, as IGN reported, there are more than a few fans pointing towards clues that we might be getting Leon after all. For instance, one user on Reddit shared a screenshot from the trailer reveal that had a small photo in the background that could potentially be Leon.

Another clue that fans are pointing towards is a line being said in the trailer. There’s a moment where someone unseen talks about investigating these strange deaths. Fans are now suggesting that this line is being said by actor Nick Apostolides, who voiced Leon in past projects, such as the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 remakes.

There’s also an online resume being shared around Nick’s that lists a new AAA video game in the works, which he’s unable to share due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). So, could this AAA game be Resident Evil Requiem? Only time will tell as we wait for Capcom to share a little more about this next installment.