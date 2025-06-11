Resident Evil Requiem Is Capcom’s Biggest Budget Game To Date

When Summer Game Fest rolled around, we had plenty of titles we were hopeful of seeing. One of those was the next mainline installment to Resident Evil. With Ethan Winters’s storyline wrapped up, it was a wonder as to where Capcom would be taking the story next. Fortunately, after a series of teases throughout the show, the last trailer reveal was the highly anticipated next installment, Resident Evil Requiem.

We got a nice little showcase of the game. There are plenty of questions left unanswered, but it still generated a lot of hype. There have also been rumors circulating online about this game and its length of development. One of the leading vocal insiders bringing up what they have learned about the game has been Dusk Golem.

They're taking a mistranlation on the Revelations comment. What is said in the video is RE9 follows the series story & history closer like the Revelations games, but with a much higher budget.



Resident Evil Requiem has Capcom's biggest budget for any game they've made to date. https://t.co/sekCx8wcBE — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 11, 2025

Dusk Golem again took to X and chimed in about the game. In a post, the insider noted that Resident Evil Requiem has Capcom’s biggest budget for any game they’ve made to date. If true, it appears they are moving forward with this title, hoping not only to score high among critics but also to deliver for fans who have been following this series for decades.

As noted, there have been rumors about this game for a little while. For instance, it has been noted in the past that Resident Evil Requiem has been in development in some form or another since the release of Resident Evil 7. It was said that this game was initially very different due to the initial reception of Resident Evil 7. But when the game turned around, so did this upcoming installment.

If you missed the Summer Game Fest event, we can bring you up to speed. So far, we know that Resident Evil Requiem follows an FBI agent named Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of the protagonist from Resident Evil Outbreak File #2, Alyssa Ashcroft. Grace is tasked with visiting a crime scene to determine the cause of a series of strange murders. However, as fans have pointed out, Grace might not be going in alone, as the game could feature Leon Kennedy as well.

Currently, Resident Evil Requiem will be released on February 27, 2026. When it does launch, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.