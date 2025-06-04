Roblox Regional Pricing Officially Arriving On June 9th

The pricing of things in our world right now is one of the more important issues facing many people and nations. After all, if things continue to go up, as we’ve seen with many items, then people will have problems affording things. In the gaming space, this is also a key issue, especially with a new console coming out and the questions about whether an $80 game is worth it. Another avenue of this debate is the question of microtransactions. Games like Roblox have them in abundance, and depending on where you live, they can be much more expensive than the “norm.”

However, the Roblox dev team is hoping to counter this, at least a little, by offering regional pricing for the in-game items. We’ve talked about this before, but now, in a new post, the team revealed that the service will arrive on June 9th:

“Beginning June 9th, we will start rolling out Regional Pricing for all avatar items on Roblox. Country-specific pricing will give users more appropriate pricing that reflects their local economy. More appropriate prices mean more frequent purchases, helping creators earn more.

With Regional Pricing, Roblox will automatically apply region-specific prices to avatar items, which update periodically as the global economy shifts. Region-specific prices are determined using a variety of signals, including a region’s purchasing power, currency exchange rates, and local spending behavior on Marketplace.”

This is a big boon not just for players who would buy such things but for creators as well. Previously, you had to hope that the prices you were putting on such items were not just “fair” but that they would sell across the globe. Now, with regional pricing, things will be fairer, and that could lead to a spike in sales and help grow your fan base. Granted, you aren’t able to personally customize the prices per region, but that could happen later on down the line! This is the first step in making things more “balanced,” and that’s definitely something we wish other markets had.

According to the dev team, regional pricing has already helped them on a large scale via the passes they were offering that previously had a locked price. Once they switched things up to help give other regions a better deal, sales went up 26%! That’s not insignificant, and if something like that could happen with creator items? That would be a big deal indeed.

So, be ready for when this hits next week, and best of luck with your future sales!