Roblox Releases Party API System

Multiplayer titles are nothing new. In fact, they’re arguably the first video game type if you really think about it. The goal has always been the same. You pick up a game, you bring in a friend to play with you, and you have a blast! While the games you play with friends have evolved over the years, the core element is still the same. However, there are certain multiplayer games and universes where playing with friends is a bit harder than it actually should be. As in, you have a hard time actually playing in a proper group. Roblox is trying to fix this in its own system via a new “Party API” system.

They revealed the details about this in a new blog post, citing that this is something that has been in the works for a while now and that fans have wanted it for a while, too:

“Last year during RDC, we shared our vision for Party API and how it would empower you to create more connected experiences for users playing together. Today, we’re excited to announce that Party API is live and ready for you to integrate into your creations! We understand the previous challenges of ensuring Party members can seamlessly play, spawn, and navigate their experiences together. This API directly addresses frustrating scenarios like Party members spawning apart or being split between teams or places.

While Party has already made it easier for users to join an experience together with people they know through features like “Join with Party,” the Party API builds on this by providing you with the PartyData of users who play together through Roblox’s native Party feature.”

It’s always nice to hear developers admit they’ve made mistakes and then take the steps to fix them. It’s the little things that make you happy in life, right?

Anyway, as shown in the video below, the new feature will ensure that if you enter a game as a party, your party won’t be randomly split apart or sent to one side of the world without you when the title begins. That’s just annoying. Plus, you’ll be able to enhance the party’s overall experience by creating rewards they can collect or even being able to tailor the visuals so the members have an even more unique experience!

https://twitter.com/Bloxy_News/status/1929986521895186440

With the service now live, you honestly have no reason not to go check it out and play it with friends. Who knows? Maybe you’ll come across a new way to enjoy playing games with your friends!