Roblox Expands Team Roles and Permissions In New Update

When you’re working in a team, one that has different roles, skills, and focuses, it’s important that everyone knows what they can and can’t do and then work things around that so no one can accidentally interfere with someone else’s work. After all, the last thing you want is something to be erased because someone “pressed the wrong button” in something they weren’t supposed to be touching, right? In Roblox, creator studios have to work together so that their skills are put to the best use, and their product showcases that. In that vein, said creators were reaching out to the dev team to ask for more “stacked permissions” of a sort to make things a bit smoother on the creation side.

Thankfully, the dev team acknowledged the wisdom in this and, in a blog post, revealed what they were willing to do:

“We have just rolled out granular experience permissions for groups – giving you as a group owner controls to grant per-experience permissions for specific roles in your group. For example, you now have the freedom to create roles that only have edit permissions for a specific experience or can only access a specific experience’s analytics without granting the same access to your entire portfolio of experiences. Previously, role permissions were set only at the group level. We heard your feedback that this doesn’t allow Creators with multiple experiences to set-up diverse and dynamic enough team roles.”

That might sound like a “lot of words” and nothing more, but the truth is that this update will allow teams to better structure their groups and ensure that those who are working on one thing will ONLY have access to those one things and not be able to “mess around” with other things. This will also help prevent potential theft from within the group, as they may think of taking someone else’s work and then running off with it to try and do their own thing.

You’ll now be able to structure what people in the team can do, regardless of whether that’s just playing the game in Roblox, editing the game, or even publishing it. The team seems intent on growing this experience so that it works as flawlessly as possible for creators:

“Enabling richer and more sophisticated collaboration with you and your team is one of our priorities, and to provide the tools and controls you need to fit the needs of your team.”

They also tease that more will happen in the future, so stay tuned!