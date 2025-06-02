Roblox Build An Island Celestial Event Guide

In a certain “gaming universe,” building isn’t just something you do; it’s something you’re encouraged to do. After all, the dev team has provided all the tools for gamers like yourself to go and construct things for others to enjoy, including yourself. So, it’s unsurprising that people have made games where others can build the “items of their dreams.” For example, Roblox Build An Island is very much in the vein of a certain Nintendo property, where you’ll get your own island and can work it until it looks like whatever you want it to be! Plus, like other games like it, it’s constantly getting updated.

One such update was an “animal update,” which brought all sorts of things to the island, including a set of new events that you can partake in. The one we’re going to talk about right now is the “Celestial” event. And no, it has nothing to do with the song by Ed Sheeran. Sorry. The event is special because it gives you the chance to get a very special seed that you can grow on your island, so you’ll definitely want to check it out.

The Roblox Build An Island Celestial Event

So, how does this event go down? The good news is that you’ll be warned about it via both a countdown timer and a tree icon that’ll appear on your screen. The other piece of good news is that it happens quite often. As in, it happens literally every three hours. Thus, even if you’re not there for a previous one, you can just wait for the next one to happen, and then you’re ready to go!

Once the event starts, a seed will eventually be placed on the island itself. The key thing to know here is that you’ll have just a couple of minutes to go and get the seed and claim it. If you don’t, it’ll vanish, and you have to wait for another event to start to get it. Oh, there is one other thing to note. If you’re new to the game, you’ll have to complete the game’s tutorials before you’re able to witness the event happening. More than likely, many of you are already well beyond that, but it’s good to know in case you’re an island newbie.

So…what is this seed? Well, it’s the Celestial Seed! Duh. And when you plant it, it becomes a full-blown Celestial Tree! They’re really crushing it on these names, huh?

Anyway, this tree has fruit that’ll make you some good money. So, pick its fruits whenever you can so you can use the money however you want!