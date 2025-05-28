PlayStation Days of Play Sale Promo Is Now Officially Live

We get it! Video games can be an expensive hobby. We all have to make some decisions on when to invest in a new AAA release and which games might be worth adding to the backlog. Sometimes, you can wait long enough where you get the full gameplay experience. That’s with the previously released DLC and all the bug fixes for a drastically lowered price. Whenever we can share a sale promotion, we like to highlight it. One of those that you should check into is the official PlayStation Days of Play sale.

We’ve known for a little while now that Sony was gearing up to feature their big Days of Play event. This is an annual event that’s filled with sales, tournaments, game trials, and more. Fortunately, the event lasts a little while, so if you don’t have the means to take advantage of the sale right now, you have until June 11, 2025. That said, we’ll highlight some of the official sale discounts available right now.

PlayStation Days of Play Sale Highlight

Astro Bot $49.79

The Last of Us Part II Remastered $39.99

Forza Horizon 5 $47.99

Cyberpunk 2077 $24.99The Last of Us Part I $29.39

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle $55.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II $55.99

Star Wars Outlaws $34.99

Star Wars Jedi Survivor $17.49/$19.99

It Takes Two $13.99

High On Life $19.99

Subnautica $17.49

Battlefield 2042 $14.99/$17.49

Lords of the Fallen $19.59

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition $15.99

Dead Island 2 $17.49

Stray $17.99

The Forest $5.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $9.99

Borderlands 3 $5.99

Payday 3 $11.99

The Quarry $8.39/$9.09

Dead Space $17.49

Slime Rancher 2 $19.79

Final Fantasy VII Remake $14.99

Hades $9.99

Sifu $15.99

Again, this is just a small highlight to showcase some of the currently discounted games. With there also being discounts to game DLC and a whole slew of other full games, you’ll want to check out the discount for yourself. You can find the official sale page for the Days of Play event right here. Meanwhile, you can find our weekly sales page across all platforms right here.