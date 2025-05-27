Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Hits A Wild Milestone 33 Days After It Released

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took quite a few fans by surprise. It was a brand-new RPG IP coming from a new studio. Despite having some established veterans working on this game, I don’t think very many people had anticipated this title to be as big as it was. The game launched and became a massive hit worldwide, with fans yearning for more.

What’s even more surprising is that this game still managed to become a huge hit right out of the gate despite Microsoft dropping The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster just days prior. That was not a highly kept secret, as previous documents had unveiled interest in releasing a remaster for this RPG. However, we didn’t know just when it would come. So, for that massive title drop to happen and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 still managing to create this enormous wave is impressive.

What makes things even more impressive is that the development team has shared a new milestone today. Taking to X, developers revealed that after releasing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 33 days ago, the game has managed to rake in over 3.3 million copies sold. That’s quite a surreal moment if you ask me, and it shows just how popular this game has become.

Thirty-three days ago, we released Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.



Since then, we’ve sold 3.3 million copies.



Seriously. As of today.

We couldn’t make that up.



Another entry on the long list of surreal moments that your support has made real. Thank you ALL.



Tomorrow comes.🤝 — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (@expedition33) May 27, 2025

Of course, now we’re all waiting on just what the development team will do next. It seems that Sandfall Interactive had already planned on releasing DLC for the game. However, as the game director recently announced, given Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s unexpected success, they are reevaluating their approach to DLC. So, where the story will take us is anyone’s guess right now.

That said, we have praised this game quite a bit, as you can view one of our videos about the title below. If you haven’t played the game yet, it’s available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, it does seem like there might be some interest in getting this game out onto the Nintendo Switch 2, but nothing has officially been confirmed yet.